Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 120,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 64,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harrow Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

