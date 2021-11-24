Haven Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.39 or 0.00018146 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $157.97 million and $1.62 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,260.45 or 0.07440421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.65 or 0.00367873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $601.34 or 0.01050177 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00429260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00465503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005759 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,203,420 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

