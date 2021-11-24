HC Wainwright Trims Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price to $32.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.73% from the company’s current price.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 246,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,344. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.