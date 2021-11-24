Head to Head Comparison: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) vs. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.67 -$13.14 million ($0.14) -18.64 Yalla Group $134.93 million 8.37 $3.21 million $0.41 19.15

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alithya Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 39.85%. Yalla Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.37% -8.17% -3.93% Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78%

Summary

Yalla Group beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

