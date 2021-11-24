Head-To-Head Comparison: alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) & Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Creatd shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of alpha-En shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Creatd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares alpha-En and Creatd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A Creatd $1.21 million 32.99 -$24.21 million N/A N/A

alpha-En has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creatd.

Volatility and Risk

alpha-En has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creatd has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares alpha-En and Creatd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alpha-En N/A N/A N/A Creatd -844.73% -1,063.01% -301.03%

Summary

alpha-En beats Creatd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

alpha-En Company Profile

alpha-En Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of lithium metal. It focuses on the development of products and processes derived from its technology, including battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was founded by Jerome I. Feldman, Gene Feldman, and Suzette St. John Feldman in 1969 and is headquartered in Yongkers, NY.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc. empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions. The company was founded by Jeremy Phillip Frommer and Rick Schwartz on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

