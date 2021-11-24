Head to Head Comparison: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.65 billion 2.55 $1.39 billion $3.54 22.81 Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 5.61 -$17.04 million ($3.56) -0.93

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.48% 17.55% 11.57% Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 2 3 12 0 2.59 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $85.23, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

