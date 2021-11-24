Head to Head Comparison: Renren (NYSE:RENN) & Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renren and Casey’s General Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 35.56 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.85 $312.90 million $8.35 24.02

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Renren and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Casey’s General Stores 0 4 6 0 2.60

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $234.70, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Renren.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores 3.18% 16.15% 6.82%

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

