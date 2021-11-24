Head to Head Comparison: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.14% 0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.34 $19.45 million $1.64 35.68 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.71 -$350,000.00 $0.11 159.20

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

