Head-To-Head Contrast: Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) vs. Its Rivals

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bionik Laboratories
|$1.19 million
|-$13.62 million
|-0.63
|Bionik Laboratories Competitors
|$1.11 billion
|$144.07 million
|20.37
Profitability
This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bionik Laboratories
|-759.08%
|-190.99%
|-49.03%
|Bionik Laboratories Competitors
|-155.65%
|-53.48%
|-11.38%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Bionik Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bionik Laboratories
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bionik Laboratories Competitors
|330
|1299
|2234
|84
|2.52
As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bionik Laboratories competitors beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Bionik Laboratories Company Profile
Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
