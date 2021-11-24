Head to Head Review: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) versus Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.62%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -57.03% -49.35% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -2.30 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

