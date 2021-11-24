Head-To-Head Survey: PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) versus Its Competitors

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PDL Community Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million $3.85 million 20.83 PDL Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.99

PDL Community Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.35% 0.83% PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PDL Community Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.60%. Given PDL Community Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDL Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp peers beat PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

