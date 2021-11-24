Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $130.89

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and traded as high as $133.62. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.37, with a volume of 11,143,876 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

