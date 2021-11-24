Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $240.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.07 million to $240.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.17 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,659 shares of company stock worth $8,190,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

