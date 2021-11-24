Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.27

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 90,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 262,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

