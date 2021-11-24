HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.21

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.21 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 3043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,318.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,719. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 199,694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

