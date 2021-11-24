Herbalist Token (HERB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Herbalist Token has a total market cap of $48,892.69 and approximately $21.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

