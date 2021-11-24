High Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,091 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

