HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

HireRight stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

