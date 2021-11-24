HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HRT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

HRT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. HireRight has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $18.99.

