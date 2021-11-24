HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

HRT stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

