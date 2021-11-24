Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.91, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.20 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $932.94 and a 200-day moving average of $756.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,446,389 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

