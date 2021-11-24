Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.39. The company has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

