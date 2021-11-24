Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.