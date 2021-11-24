Hixon Zuercher LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Snowflake by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $361,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.76.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

