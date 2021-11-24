Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.42). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £597.12 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.