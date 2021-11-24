Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCHDF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

