Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

HCMLY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

