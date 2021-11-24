HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. 70,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.