HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.00

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $520.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,607 shares of company stock worth $946,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.