HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) versus Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Financial Survey

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ashtead Group pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 5.60 $920.08 million $8.19 40.72 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashtead Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.86% 24.00% 7.91% HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashtead Group beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

