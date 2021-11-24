Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 45.1% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $117.62 or 0.00208488 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $153.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004536 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,770,912 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

