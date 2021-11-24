Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,070. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.