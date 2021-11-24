Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

