Howdoo Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $342,319.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 461,079,831 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

