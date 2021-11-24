HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 700,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. HP has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.77.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

