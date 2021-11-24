Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.40

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.40 and last traded at $211.57, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.10.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

