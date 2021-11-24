Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$18.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.10 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

