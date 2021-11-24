Hunter Westbrook Sells 6,225 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HTBI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

