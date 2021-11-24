Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS HYMTF opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Hyundai Motor has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

