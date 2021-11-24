Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 129,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,310 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYZN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

