I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $664.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $664.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00351787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012693 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005358 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,243,639 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

