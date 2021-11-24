Iconic Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,314.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $4,314.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.