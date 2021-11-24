IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,288. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.