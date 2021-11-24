Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.
Ideanomics stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $699.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.42.
In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.
