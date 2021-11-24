IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $236.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

