Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00005590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $102,865.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.09 or 0.07394407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,815.51 or 1.00264530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

