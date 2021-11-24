IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $753.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $761.25 and a 200-day moving average of $648.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

