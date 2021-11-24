IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

