IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.67 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $542,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $312,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 82.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.37.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.