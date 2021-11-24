IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

ORLY stock opened at $651.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

